BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for stabbing and punching a woman who agreed to give him a ride home after a party in 2020.

A Kern County judge on Monday sentenced Joshua Johan Molina, 36, to 25 years to life in prison plus 14 years in relation to the February 2020 attack that was stopped when a good Samaritan intervened, according to a statement from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Molina was convicted of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in March.

The District Attorney said the attempted murder conviction was Molina’s “third strike” for violent offenses. Molina was convicted of robbery in 2015 and 2019, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors said the attack happened on Feb. 16, 2020 after a get-together at the victim’s friend’s home. The victim and another friend offered Molina a ride home after the gathering. Molina was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle behind the victim, giving directions where to drop him off.

As they approached an alley, Molina began to stab the victim in the face, head and neck with a knife, prosecutors said. The victim was able to grab the knife, but Molina continued punching the victim. A good Samaritan heard the attack and pointed a gun at Molina who then ran from the scene.

Molina was arrested a few days later, according to the DA’s release.

“This case involved a cowardly, unprovoked attack, and comes after Molina had been convicted twice before in recent years of violent felonies,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement.

Molina is also awaiting sentencing after a conviction in an attack against five detentions deputies at the Kern County jail. Molina is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 in that case.