BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday found a man guilty of sexually molesting three children.

The jury that heard the trial of Gilbert Arizmendez Barriga returned guilty verdicts on 10 counts of child sexual molestation. Prosecutors said Barriga, 72, faces a potential life sentence and mandatory sex offender registration at a sentencing hearing March 18.

The molestation was discovered when the victims came forward in 2017, prosecutors said.