Man convicted on all charges in domestic violence shooting, robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man on all charges, including attempted murder, in connection with multiple incidents of domestic violence, according to court records.

Marcos Viveros was found guilty Thursday of 10 felonies and faces up to 33 years to life at his sentencing next month, according to prosecutors and court records.

Viveros, 23, confronted a woman in April 2019 about text messages he believed proved her infidelity, prosecutors say. He threatened to kill her and pointed a gun at her head.

The woman deflected the gun, which fired next to her ear, according to the District Attorney’s office. Viveros was arrested and charged but the woman refused to cooperate and the case was dismissed in December 2019.

Viveros and the woman moved to Ventura, where on March 23, 2020, a witness reported seeing him attack her. The woman again refused to cooperate with police.

While officers were looking for Viveros, he returned to the woman’s apartment and punched and kicked her, prosecutors said. He also robbed her before leaving, according to the DA’s office.

The attempted murder case and the Ventura case were refiled together in Kern County. The victim was once again uncooperative but was forced to testify due to the seriousness of the allegations, prosecutors said. She testified at trial to how Viveros abused her.

Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 29.