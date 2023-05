BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Lamont was found guilty Monday of voluntary manslaughter, according to court records.

Jonathan Villapando, 29, is scheduled for sentencing July 21. He remains held in jail with no bail.

Villapando was arrested May 4, 2020, in a shooting that took place on Fuller Drive, according to reports. He was found in an orchard.