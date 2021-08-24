Man convicted of two counts of murder in downtown Bakersfield shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of two counts of murder in shootings that occurred August of last year in downtown Bakersfield.

Eric Nichols, 50, faces life without parole and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 7.

The jury convicted Nichols of the Aug. 4, 2020, shooting deaths of Paul Dean and Jerome Davis at the intersection of 10th and M streets. Both men were shot at close range about a minute apart and died almost immediately, prosecutors said.

Authorities found Nichols two days later hiding at a motel in Wasco. A gun with Nichols’ DNA on it was linked to the killings, prosecutors said.

Nichols was also convicted of carjacking and robbery for other offenses that occurred Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, 2020.