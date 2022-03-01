BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A man who threatened to decapitate a Kern County judge has been found guilty of four felonies.

Gustavo Chavez, 43, was found guilty Monday of two counts of making terroristic threats, threatening the life of an elected public or state official, making a threat to deter an executive officer from performing their duty and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or delaying a peace officer, court records show. Sentencing is scheduled March 29.

According to testimony, Chavez made threats against police, park rangers and Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey. He said prosecutors and judges deserved to die and threatened to kill the Kern County Park Ranger Chief of Police.

One text message written by Chavez said, “Judge Humphrey, your head has to come off, non-negotiable.”

Humphrey had previously sentenced Chavez for making a threat against the park ranger chief in 2019, prosecutors said.

Police tried to arrest Chavez on Sept. 13, 2021, as he cut trees at a Bakersfield residence. Chavez became combative and wielded a machete as he approached officers and shouted, “You’re going to have to shoot me,” prosecutors said. An officer used a Taser on Chavez and he was arrested.

Chavez testified he never threatened to kill Humphrey. He said he spoke through the Holy Spirit and the messages were sent by God.

Following his conviction, prosecutors said Chavez faces up to 16 years in prison.