BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of stalking an ex-girlfriend by harassing her at home at all hours of the night and intentionally crashing his car into hers.

Jurors on Tuesday found Richard Banos Morales, 34, guilty of stalking, violating a protective order, vandalism and intimidating a witness. He faces up to 7 years and four months in prison at his sentencing on May 10.

“Stalkers who intentionally and repeatedly ignore court orders to threaten and terrorize a victim in their own home is a serious crime that requires serious consequences,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

Morales and the woman separated in early 2020. Three protective orders were issued between June and October of that year barring him from contacting her, according to the release.

He ignored them, prosecutors said.

Morales harassed the woman from March through June of 2021, arriving at her home armed with weapons and accusing her of ruining his life, prosecutors said. On one occasion, he crashed his car into hers while it was parked in the driveway, according to the release.

The threats and crash were caught on surveillance footage.

Arrested June 4, Morales made numerous phone calls from jail asking the woman to drop charges, prosecutors said.