BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder and aggravated mayhem for repeatedly stabbing the mother of his children in the face in a jealous rage.

David Castillo, 64, faces 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors say.

Castillo has committed prior acts of violence against women, including assaulting two other women while using a knife, and assaulting a peace officer with a deadly weapon, according to the District Attorney’s office.

On Feb. 1, 2020, Castillo stabbed the estranged mother of his children numerous times in her face and arm, prosecutors say. The attack, which caused permanent injuries, happened in front of their 8-year-old child and was motivated by jealousy, prosecutors say.

A bench trial on his earlier convictions will be held March 30 where a judge will determine if it’s true Castillo has had two previous violent felony strike convictions — which would make him eligible for a longer sentence.

“Three-strikes laws are important to ensure that repeat offenders are not allowed to escalate their level of violence before serious consequences are imposed,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “Castillo has proven himself capable and willing to kill, and we will not wait for him to be successful before a serious prison sentence is considered appropriate.”