Man convicted of rape and other charges in sexual assault of ex-girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday convicted a man of rape and other charges for sexually assaulting and stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2018.

Devon Robinson, 32, faces up to 24 years and eight months in prison at his sentencing next month. The jury convicted Robinson of four felonies and acquitted him of kidnapping and an additional sexual assault charge.

According to a summary of the case provided by prosecutors, Robinson’s former girlfriend was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Syndicate Lounge on June 23, 2018, when he confronted her, grabbing her by the arm and leading her from the bar.

Robinson put her in his car and drove to his apartment, where he threatened to kill her then sexually assaulted her. At some point during the assault, he stabbed her in the leg with a knife.

After Robinson fell asleep, the woman used her smartwatch to contact her parents. They arrived to find her hiding in bushes outside the apartment.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed the woman and developed corroborating evidence supporting her account. Robinson fled Bakersfield, and more than a year passed before he was found and taken into custody in Las Vegas in July 2019.