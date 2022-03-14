BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman agreed to give him a lift when Jose Jasso asked for a ride.

She refused, however, when he asked for sex at the end of the trip.

Jasso got out of the vehicle, pulled a gun and shot the woman 15 times through the open passenger door, hitting her in the face, chest and arm, according to prosecutors. She managed to drive to a nearby gas station where there were deputies before passing out.

A jury on Friday found Jasso, 31, guilty of attempted murder and other offenses and he faces more than 30 years to life in prison.

The charges on which Jasso was convicted stem from the June 22 shooting of the woman and also an incident that occurred two days later when Jasso got into an altercation with a man at a Lamont gas station.

Jasso challenged the man to a fight and waited outside. The man got in his vehicle and Jasso drew a gun and shot at him as he drove away, prosecutors said.

A court trial on Jasso’s prior convictions is scheduled for March 23 and a sentencing hearing will be set afterward.