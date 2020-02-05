Man convicted of sexually assaulting 9-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has convicted a California City man of sexually abusing a child beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

Clifford Bunn, 50, faces 145 years to life in prison after the jury found him guilty of seven sexual assault charges. He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 17.

Prosecutors said the crimes occurred during 2018 and 2019.

“Sexual crimes against children often carry lengthy sentences because the crime has been ongoing for so long before it is detected,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

“Those that prey on children rightly face some of the longest sentences under the law,” she said.