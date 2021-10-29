Man convicted of sexually abusing two children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 39-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually abusing two children over a period of several years.

Joe Vanwinkle committed “repeated, and various acts of child molestation” against the victims, prosecutors said in a news release. The victims eventually reported the abuse to a school counselor who contacted the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, prosecutors said.

Social media messages and DNA evidence corroborated the victims’ allegations, prosecutors said.

Vanwinkle faces up to 55 years to life in prison at his Dec. 1 sentencing.