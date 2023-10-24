BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been convicted of robbery and grand theft in connection to a mini crime spree that included robbing two food truck employees at gunpoint earlier this year, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

A Kern County jury found Luis Aleman Gonzalez guilty of three counts of robbery, grand theft from a person and being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from two separate robberies on Feb. 7.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez first approached workers at a booth in East Bakersfield helping people apply for low-income phone service and took a tablet from one of the employees after being told he did not qualify. Gonzalez ran away from the scene.

About 10 hours later, according to prosecutors, Gonzalez approached a food truck in East Bakersfield and pressed a gun against an employee’s chest demanding money. Gonzalez also pointed the gun at a second employee and demanded money from them.

Gonzalez later confessed to the robberies after his arrest, prosecutors said in a statement.

Gonzalez is due to be sentenced in November where he faces up to 20 years in prison.