BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found a man guilty of kidnapping his girlfriend and sexually assaulting her over a period of several days in November.

Martin Cazares, 27, faces 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing hearing next month.

The jury on Thursday convicted him of two counts of rape with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping and making criminal threats.

The victim’s sister became concerned when she didn’t hear from her and filed a missing persons report, according to prosecutors. Cazares was located in Santa Barbara with the victim.

She had visible injuries from a beating that occurred 10 days earlier, prosecutors said.