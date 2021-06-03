Man convicted of operating snowboard business on Mammoth Mountain without permit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Huntington Beach man was found guilty in federal court Thursday of operating a snowboard-instruction business without a permit on Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.

After a one-day trial, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston found Jason E. Murchison guilty of operating an unpermitted business on National Forest Land and sentenced him to two years’ probation and a $500 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

In February 2020, an undercover operation found the 37-year-old Murchison operated Learn to Snowboard and advertised paid lessons on a website, federal authorities said. He did not have a special use authorization from the U.S. Forest Service to operate on Forest Service land.