BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fired a shot that wounded a man during a robbery outside an Oildale store has been convicted of eight felonies.

Raymond Anthony Rojas, 33, faces a possible sentence of more than 50 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.

A Kern County jury Wednesday found Rojas guilty of robbery, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and gun-related offenses in the July 17 incident.

Prosecutors said Rojas parked behind a car at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Oildale, blocking it in. He approached the driver side door, pointed a gun at the driver and other occupants and demanded money.

“After several demands, Mr. Rojas shot through the closed driver-side window, and the shot struck the victim in the left leg, shattering his femur,” according to a District Attorney’s office release.

Rojas was arrested Aug. 4.

“Robberies that are perpetrated with firearms often escalate to violence, as happened here,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “The dangers imposed upon the community and the harms suffered by the victim demand a strong response to ensure public safety.”