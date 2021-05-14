Man convicted of murder in Wasco shooting

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday convicted a man of murder in the shooting death of a man in Wasco last year.

Kelly Stafford, 26, was also found guilty of multiple firearm-related offenses, assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury, battery on a person and resisting a peace officer, court records say. He faces a life term in prison.

Stafford and a 17-year-old were arrested in the June 8, 2020, shooting of Jesse Abarca near the intersection of Rose Street and Griffith Avenue. Abarca, 32, was flown to a local hospital, where he later died.

Deputies arrested Stafford June 23, 2020, in the 1700 block of Highway 46, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sentencing is scheduled June 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News