BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected gang member has been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting that occurred during a robbery on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Anthony Daniel, 20, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, robbery, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault with a gun on a person, according to Superior Court records.

Daniel and a then-17-year-old male were charged in the killing of Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. Arechiga was shot on Morin Court but managed to drive to Echo Avenue near Wilson Park.

According to a court filing, Arechiga’s girlfriend said the couple had gone to Morin Court to buy a gun from the 17-year-old, but once they arrived the teen and Daniel robbed them at gunpoint. She said Arechiga gave up his belongings and was driving away when he was shot.