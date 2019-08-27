Man convicted of murder in shooting of man who had allowed him to stay at his home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday convicted a man of murder for shooting a man who had allowed him to stay at his central Bakersfield apartment.

The jury also found Marquis Candler guilty of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm in the April incident where his DNA was located on a revolver found at the murder scene.

Candler, 33, faces more than 80 years to life in prison at his Sept. 25 sentencing hearing.

“This successful prosecution is a testament to the prosecutors, investigators and crime lab analysts who always stand ready to combat violent crime,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

On April 8, Candler was staying as a guest at an apartment in the 600 block of 33rd Street where Jamore Holliday and a woman lived. They asked Candler to leave when he brought a gun into the apartment without their permission.

Candler became confrontational and swore at Holliday, prosecutors said. He went to his bedroom and grabbed a .357-caliber revolver.

Candler fired at the woman and missed with his first shot but struck her in the arm with the second as she ran outside. He then fired one round directly into the chest of Holliday, according to prosecutors.

Holliday, 47, managed to run outside but collapsed and died in a nearby alley.

Prosecutors said Candler fled to a relative’s home in the Oildale area where he was overheard saying, “I shot ’em, I shot ’em, I killed, ’em.”