Man convicted of murder in shooting at Bakersfield sports bar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of murder for a shooting that occurred following an argument at a sports bar, prosecutors said Thursday.

The jury found 27-year-old Luis Pineda guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement in the killing of Christopher Rodriguez, 33.

Pineda faces 50 years to life in prison at his Feb. 4 sentencing.

The shooting occurred after the two men argued early Jan. 21, 2018, at Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill on Panama Lane.

Pineda threatened to shoot Rodriguez shortly after the argument, prosecutors said. He then retrieved a .40-caliber handgun from his vehicle and shot Rodriguez multiple times.

Rodriguez suffered five gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Pineda later that morning, prosecutors said. The handgun used in the slaying was found at his residence.