BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale.

The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison. Court records show the jury also found him guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sanchez, 28, is scheduled for sentencing May 3.

He was convicted of shooting Jeffrey Joseph Leroy Correll, 22, in March of last year outside a Fastrip at Airport Drive near Decatur Street.