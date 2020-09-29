Man convicted of murder in death of 3-month-old daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of murder in the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

Eddie Leyva, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder and faces 15 years to life in prison at his sentencing next month. A separate jury heard the case against Vanessa Wolfe, 36, the child’s mother. Jurors convicted her earlier this year of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 causing death.

Vanessa Wolfe

The couple’s daughter, Adenali Leyva, was found dead Oct. 30, 2014, at an apartment on L Street. The baby suffered injuries including more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a “massive” kidney infection, prosecutors said.

Additionally, Adenali was severely malnourished and dehydrated, prosecutors said. It was determined her parents allowed her to suffer for weeks while doing nothing to help her.

“Homicide crimes against children continue to plague our county,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a news release regarding Leyva’s conviction. “Any child’s death is intolerable, but when the parents entrusted to care for an infant not only abandon their role as caretakers, but actively injure and abuse an infant, the case is particularly appalling.”

A judge sentenced Wolfe to 25 years to life in prison in March. Leyva is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26.