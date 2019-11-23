Man convicted in deadly April shooting sentenced to 188 years to life in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who in April gunned down a man and shot and wounded a woman in central Bakersfield was sentenced Friday to 188 years to life in prison, court records show.

Marquis Candler, 33, was convicted in August of first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the April 8 shooting.

Candler had been staying as a guest at an apartment in the 600 block of 33rd Street where Jamore Holliday and a woman lived. They asked Candler to leave when he brought a gun into the apartment without their permission.

Candler became confrontational and swore at Holliday, prosecutors said, then grabbed a .357-caliber revolver from his bedroom.

Candler fired at the woman, missing with his first shot but striking her in the arm with the second as she ran outside. He then fired one round directly into the chest of Holliday, prosecutors said.

Holliday, 47, managed to run outside but collapsed and died in a nearby alley.