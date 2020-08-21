Man convicted of murder in 8-month-old’s death

Tobin Phillips, center, sat between public defenders Mark Aguilar, left, and Thomas Pope as guilty verdicts were read Friday in his murder trial.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday of murder in the death of an 8-month-old Tehachapi boy who prosecutors said was violently shaken and pinched before he died from strangulation.

Tobin Wayne Phillips faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and assault on a child resulting in death. The jury also found the killing involved the infliction of torture, and that Phillips was out on bail when the crime occurred.

Phillips showed no reaction as the guilty verdicts were read. He sat quietly between public defenders Mark Aguilar and Thomas Pope.

It’s expected that family of the slain child will speak at Phillips’ sentencing, which Judge John W. Lua set for Sept. 18.

The trial lasted a week, and the jury of eight men and four women begin deliberating Thursday afternoon before reaching its verdicts Friday morning.

The body of Baron Brian Smith was found by his mother Jan. 3, 2017, after she returned to her apartment in the 6000 block of Cherry Lane. The mother had been dating Phillips, who was not the child’s father, and who had been left in charge of the boy while she was at work.

Prosecutor Gina Pearl said Phillips first shook Baron so hard the child’s head swung back and forth and hit a blunt object at least once. He then twisted the child’s left nipple so hard he left a fingernail imprint and bruised the boy’s flesh. Lastly, Phillips strangled him.

An autopsy found it took between three to five minutes for Baron to die.

Phillips later turned up at a Fastrip with cuts to his arms and neck. He admitted to killing Baron and said he had intended to kill himself but changed his mind, according to court documents.

Aguilar said at trial Phillips accidentally smothered the boy, and spent more than an hour trying to revive him. When he failed, Aguilar said, he injured himself and walked into the mountains before going to the convenience store.

At the time of Baron’s death, Phillips was supposed to be in Washington state awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting the 21-day-old daughter he had with his then-fiancee. He and that woman broke up after he was released from jail, and he violated a court order by leaving the state and moving in with Baron’s mother.