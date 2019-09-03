Man convicted of murder in 4-month-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday convicted a man of murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 4-month-old son.

Daniel McKie, 21, faces a prison term of 25 years to life at his sentencing next month.

The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder, instead convicting him of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death.

Prosecutors accused McKie of violently squeezing and shaking Anakin McKie. He at first denied harming the baby, but later told investigators, “I killed him,” according to court documents.

Although Anakin bore McKie’s last name, McKie was not the child’s father.

Anakin was born three months premature Oct. 8, 2016, and spent the first three months of his life at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to court documents.

The baby was discharged Jan. 18, 2017, and died Feb. 26, 2017, at a residence in Sand Canyon, near Tehachapi.

McKie’s sentencing is scheduled Oct. 1.