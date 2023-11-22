BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man faces a life term in prison after being found guilty of murder for fatally stabbing a man who lived in the same Wasco apartment complex.

Sergio Acosta was found guilty last week of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Javier Guadalupe Martinez, court records show. He faces 15 years to life in prison, plus one year, after withdrawing a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A witness told investigators they saw Acosta pull a knife during an argument on Sept. 19, 2021, and stab Martinez in the face and stomach, according to a court filing. He suffered seven stab wounds, prosecutors said. The fatal wound was inflicted just above his left eye.

Deputies detained Acosta outside his apartment and witnesses identified him as the attacker. They seized a bloody knife and shirt, the filing says.

Prosecutors said Acosta admitted planning a “homicide,” but contradicted himself by saying he never meant to kill Martinez, only “teach him a lesson.”

Martinez was taken to Kern Medical, where he died the next day.

There had been “a history of conflict” between Martinez and Acosta, prosecutors said.

“Conflicts are inevitable, but violence should never be the answer,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release. “Violence only breeds more pain and suffering, tearing apart communities and families.”

The stabbing was witnessed by children at the complex and the younger brothers of Martinez and Acosta, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 9.