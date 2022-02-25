BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man faces life behind bars after being found guilty Tuesday of murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed one man and wounded another.

A jury this week convicted Israel Chuca of killing 40-year-old Carlos Ramiro Venegas and injuring the other man. Chuca told investigators he shot after the other men made gang hand gestures, according to court documents.

Chuca admitted to being a member of the Colonia Bakers gang, the documents said. Investigators collected DNA from a spent .380 caliber shell casing found at the scene of the shooting in the 1200 block of Barlow Street and matched it to Chuca’s DNA stored in a law enforcement database.

Chuca was on probation at the time of the shooting, documents said.