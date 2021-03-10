Man convicted of murder in 2019 Delano shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday convicted a man of murder for fatally shooting a 19-year-old man who was dropping off friends at a home in Delano.

Carlos Carrillo, 34, faces life in prison without parole at his April 23 sentencing. He was also found guilty of assault charges, and related firearm and drug charges.

Prosecutor said Arturo Galvan III drove a truck to Rounds Street late June 16, 2019, to drop off two friends when a gray Honda pulled up and Carrillo opened fire. Three rounds struck Galvan, and he and his friends ran from the truck to hide. Galvan was later pronounced dead at Delano Regional Medical Center.

The truck had been left in drive and hit the Honda, according to prosecutors. The car whipped around to leave, but as it turned Carrillo was ejected. He struck his head on the street, leaving a small spot of blood behind.

The blood evidence was found and collected after a witness pointed out to police where Carrillo fell. A DNA profile developed from the blood was a match for Carrillo, prosecutors said.

Detectives arrested Carrillo March 24, 2020, and found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and illegal firearms in his bedroom.

“The Delano Police Department successfully identified and preserved the key piece of evidence needed for our prosecutors to ensure justice is served in this case,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “Witnesses often provide crucial links to locating and preserving evidence in violent crimes, and every bit of information can help point detectives in the right direction.”