Man convicted of murder in 2018 killing in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday found a 34-year-old man guilty of murder in the death of a man in Rosamond last year.

The jury convicted Jaime Briseno Perez in the killing of Kyle Ramirez, 31. Perez faces 26 years to life in prison.

Ramirez was last seen alive at Perez’s house on April 13, 2018. His body was found in Perez’s bedroom the next day.

Prosecutors said the body had blunt force trauma to its head, multiple stab wounds and evidence of strangulation.

Perez, found hiding in a closet, gave officers a false name and had a knife in his pocket, according to court documents. His DNA was found on multiple items of evidence at the crime scene, including belts used to bind Ramirez’s body.

A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 9.

Another man, Esteban Briseno, 27, is also charged with murder in Ramirez’s death and is next due in court Oct. 7.