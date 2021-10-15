Man convicted of murder in 2017 death of 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of murder with special circumstances in the 2017 death of a 15-year-old girl at a home on Dore Drive.

The jury found Gerardo Rodriguez, guilty of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that the teen’s murder was committed during an attempted rape, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Stacy Duke

The teen, 15-year-old Stacy Duke, was found dead in a garage in a home in the 3000 block of Dore Drive on April 10, 2017. Her body was found with trauma to her head and neck, the DA’s office said.

Investigators determined Duke was strangled to death. Prosecutors argued Rodriguez was alone with Duke in the garage, sexually assaulted her and killed her by strangulation.

Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on Nov. 15 and faces life in prison without parole