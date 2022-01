BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted Friday of molesting two children faces up to 63 years to life in prison, prosecutors say.

Shawn Weems Jr., 24, was found guilty of six child molestation charges against victims who were 5 and 11, according to a District Attorney’s office release. One of the victims reported the molestation in May 2020 and Weems was arrested.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 15.