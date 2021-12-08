Man convicted of molesting two children in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been convicted of molesting two 11-year-old girls in separate incidents in 2019.

Barcimeo Candelaria, 29, faces life without parole at his sentencing next month. He was found guilty Tuesday of three counts of child sexual molestation, including victim and kidnapping enhancements, prosecutors said.

The first incident occurred when Candelaria told a girl they were going to pick up his paycheck then drove her to a remote location in Taft where he sexually assaulted her, according to the District Attorney’s office. On another occasion, he had sex with the victim in her home.



On Nov. 20, 2019, Candelaria molested a second girl, telling her he would give her a ride home but instead taking her to a remote location where he attempted to have sex with her, prosecutors said. She fought him and suffered bruising to her arms.

DNA evidence linked Candelaria to the assault, prosecutors said.