BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been found guilty of multiple charges related to sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl.

Robert Lee Perry, 29, was convicted Thursday and faces up to 49 years in prison, prosecutors said. His sentencing hearing is set for March 28.

Perry was alone with the victim on June 19, 2021, when he attacked her in a central Bakersfield home, according to prosecutors. Another person interrupted the sexual assault.

Following his arrest, Perry made calls from jail to try and prevent the other person from testifying, prosecutors said.