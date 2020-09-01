Man convicted of molesting four girls, faces life term in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday convicted a 49-year-old man of molesting four girls between the ages of 11 and 17.

Cesar Valenzuela Soto faces between 15 to 45 years to life in prison at his Sept. 29 sentencing, prosecutors said. The jury found him guilty of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of annoying or molesting a child under 18.

Soto molested the girls during the second half of 2018, according to prosecutors. One of the victims reported the molestation to a pastor, who then confronted Soto. The defendant admitted to molesting the girl, and further investigation revealed there were three other victims.

The crimes occurred in Kern and Los Angeles counties.