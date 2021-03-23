Man convicted of manslaughter, hit and run in deadly Rosamond crash

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces up to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run in connection with a deadly crash that happened more than two years ago.

Kyle Winchell, 22, was found guilty Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced April 21.

Prosecutors said Winchell attempted a series of high-speed passes as he drove south on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road on July 1, 2018. He attempted these passes on a blind curve while driving in the opposite lane of travel.

Joseph Bistany, 28, was returning home from work at Edwards Air Force Base when he saw Winchell’s vehicle headed directly toward him on the wrong side of the road, according to prosecutors. Bistany drove onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision and lost control of his vehicle, striking a truck. Bistany died in the crash.

Winchell didn’t stop, instead driving away at speeds reaching 95 mph, prosecutors said. A witness followed and eventually caught up to him, taking pictures of his vehicle.

“With that information, along with reconstruction and other witness statements, the California Highway Patrol was able to identify Winchell as the driver whose grossly negligent criminal conduct

resulted in Joseph Bistany’s untimely death,” prosecutors said.