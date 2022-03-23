BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby.

Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said.

A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, 22, guilty of kidnapping, rape, child cruelty and other offenses. Prosecutors say he faces 79 years to life in prison at his April 21 sentencing.

“The same themes of control, manipulation and violence that are common domestic abuse cases can escalate into sexual assault crimes,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “The unmitigated kidnappings, threats, violence and abuse in this case qualify for severe punishment, including a life sentence in state prison, which is what we will be seeking.”

On July 28, 2020, the woman called 911 and said Ponce had taken their baby and refused to bring him back unless she did what he told her, according to the release. She said when he returned she went outside to check on the child and he forced her into a car and drove her to another neighborhood.

Ponce hit her in the face, neck and leg and held a knife to her as he threatened to kill her, the woman said according to the release. He said her family would never find her body.

He then took her to an isolated business park and raped her with the child present, prosecutors said.