Man convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault of Uber driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On New Year’s Day, Adrion Smart arranged for a ride through Uber and propositioned the driver for sex, prosecutors said. He was rejected.

When he arrived at his destination, Smart pulled a gun on the driver and sexually assaulted him, then beat him with the gun when the driver tried to escape, according to the District Attorney’s office.

A jury on Thursday convicted Smart of kidnapping, carjacking, sexual assault and other offenses. The 36-year-old faces up to 75 years to life at his Nov. 2 sentencing.

Following the assault, prosecutors said. Smart threw the driver from the vehicle and took his wallet and phone. Police found Smart driving the vehicle two hours later and followed him on a seven-mile chase that ended with Smart crashing.

DNA evidence linked him to the crime, prosecutors said.