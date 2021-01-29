Man convicted of human trafficking, pimping charges in case with ties to Desert Star Motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had been accused of kidnapping a woman’s child to force her to continue prostituting herself was convicted Friday of human trafficking, pimping and pandering charges, prosecutors said.

Rayshoun Miller, 32, faces a possible 40 years in prison and lifetime sex offender registration, according to the District Attorney’s office. A sentencing date will be set after a bench trial next week to determine whether a prior felony strike conviction out of Fresno is true.

The kidnapping charges were dismissed in November.

“The sexual exploitation of young women in Kern County is a horrific and pervasive crime,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “Those who prey on the vulnerabilities of young, disadvantaged women, will be prosecuted. Human trafficking carries some of the highest penalties

under the law, and the District Attorney’s Office will vigorously pursue those who seek to profit off of the exploitation of others.”

On Feb. 24, 2019, the woman was contacted in Fresno by Miller and another person to work as a prostitute at the Desert Start Motel — the site of an operation targeting human trafficking last week that resulted in multiple arrests. Miller promised to take care of the woman’s 3-month-old child if she worked out of the Bakersfield motel, according to prosecutors. She did, and gave all her money to Miller and the other person.

Upon returning to Fresno, Miller beat the woman and refused to return her child, prosecutors said. She returned to the Desert Star Motel, and soon after decided to leave prostitution.

“When the victim attempted to leave, Roberson withheld the victim’s property and told the victim that the only way to leave was to earn back the money that had been spent on her,” prosecutors said. “The victim contacted a friend who notified Homeland Security. BPD and Homeland Security responded to the Desert Star motel, located the victim in one of the rooms, and began an investigation.”

Roberson was found in another room of the motel and arrested.