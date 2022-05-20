BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After smoking methamphetamine, Richard McQuade took a woman for a joyride on his motorcycle that lasted just three blocks when he sped on a residential street then slammed on the brakes at a stop sign, according to prosecutors.

Brooke Curry was thrown from the bike and suffered a brain injury. She died three weeks later.

On Thursday, a jury found McQuade guilty of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and possession of meth while armed with a loaded gun.

McQuade faces up to 11 years in prison at his June 16 sentencing hearing, prosecutors said.

The crash happened the afternoon of May 14, 2021. Prosecutors said McQuade smoke meth at least twice that day and tests detected an “abuse level” of the drug in his blood.