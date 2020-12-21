Man convicted of false imprisonment in July back in custody on child sex charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five months following his conviction on a charge of false imprisonment with violence, Christopher Derec Hansbrough is back in custody, this time accused of engaging in sex acts with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Hansbrough, 32, was arrested Friday on suspicion of seven felonies and a misdemeanor, according to online records. He’s held on $175,000 bail and is scheduled to be formally arraigned Tuesday.

The details surrounding the new allegations against Hansbrough have not yet been made public.

Hansbrough in July pleaded no contest to a charge of false imprisonment with violence in connection with holding a woman against her will after she left Valley Plaza mall. Charges of assault to commit rape and another charge alleging a forced sex act were dismissed under the plea agreement, and he was sentenced to time served.

The Valley Plaza incident took place in 2013 when a 19-year-old woman walking home from the mall was approached by a vehicle that pulled up behind her, police said. A man got out of the passenger side and dragged the woman inside the vehicle, where he sexually assaulted her.

Afterward, he threw her out of the vehicle, and the woman went to a hospital where she underwent a sexual assault examination.

The testing of a rape kit last year showed a DNA match for Hansbrough in CODIS, the criminal offender database, police said. The department said the evidence in the kit, collected from the examination six years earlier, was part of a backlog of untested rape kits and should have been tested far earlier.

The other person in the vehicle has not been identified.