Man convicted of attempted murder for shooting at deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was found guilty Friday of multiple counts of attempted murder for shooting at deputies who were investigating a report of a shooting in Rosamond.

Benjamin Avalos, 38, was convicted on four counts of attempted murder, among other charges, for the firing several rounds at deputies who had identified themselves. No one was injured.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened after deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched June 22 to a report of shots fired at a residence on Leopard Court. Deputies and officers arrived and heard gunshots coming from the residence.

They approached and saw Avalos in the driveway and the shooting took place.

Deputies took cover and ordered Avalos to drop the weapon, and he eventually put it down. He continued, however, to be “verbally aggressive” with deputies, who arrested him after a struggle, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies found a loaded handgun and ammunition in the driveway as well as multiple spent shell casings both inside and outside the residence. Three handguns and two rifles were taken from the residence.

A court trial on Avalos’s prior conviction is scheduled Monday.