Man convicted of attempted murder for Hart Park shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Friday convicted a man of two counts of attempted murder for a shooting at Hart Park that occurred following an argument with a business owner.

Steven Adrian Hernandez, 29, was also found guilty of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two felony counts involving carrying an unregistered firearm, resisting arrest and concealing evidence, prosecutors said in a news release. He faces more than 30 years in prison at his March 10 sentencing.

Hernandez’s sister, Toni Hernandez, and friend Adrianne Villasana each entered pleas as aiders and abettors to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm before the trial began.

“Those who rely on gun-fueled violence to resolve petty disputes will continue to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “We will not allow violent criminals to turn our parks into battlefields without serious consequences.”

The defendants took a case of beer, an open bottle of tequila and a loaded unregistered handgun to Hart Park and got into an argument with a business owner who had a permit to operate there, and his friend, prosecutors said. They physically fought, and afterward the women encouraged Steven Hernandez to “pop the trunk” on the business owner and his friend.

Believing Steven Hernandez was retrieving a gun, the business owner and his friend called 911. While one of them was still on the phone, Steven Hernandez took a gun from his vehicle and fired between three to seven shots as the business owner and his friend ran, according to the release.

Kern County Rangers arrived as the shooting ended, and prosecutors said Hernandez jumped into the lake and hid the gun on the muddy lake bottom. Kern County Search and Rescue assisted in locating the firearm as the Sheriff’s Office processed evidence, the release said.