Man convicted of attempted murder for attacking girlfriend with box cutter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday returned guilty verdicts for attempted murder and felony domestic violence against a man who slashed and stabbed his girlfriend with a box cutter, prosecutors said.

Jason Estrada, 23, faces 10 years in prison at his March 16 sentencing.

Estrada’s then-girlfriend suffered cuts to her neck, chest, back and arm in the June 11 attack at an East Bakersfield home. She underwent surgery for some of the injuries, including a stab wound to her neck, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Police arrested Estrada the following day.

The jury also found true that Estrada had been convicted of a previous domestic violence incident that occurred in January 2020. In that case, prosecutors said, Estrada punched a different girlfriend multiple times in the head and neck, then lied about his name to avoid getting caught.

The jury did not find the attempted murder premeditated, according to the DA’s office.