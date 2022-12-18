BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm and other felonies.

Prosecutors argued Rice and two others approached three people near the Hart Hotel on 19th Street on March 14, 2021. According to the DA, the three tried to walk away from Rice’s group and Rice pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds at one of the three on 19th Street. The shooting victim was struck in the back and Rice and two others fled from the scene, the DA’s office said in a release.

Rice faces up to 49 years to life in prison. A sentencing hearing date has not been set.