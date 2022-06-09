BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been found guilty of 45 felonies, the charges related to sexual acts with a minor, according to a press release by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Knight was found guilty of multiple charges including possession of child pornography with a prior conviction, sodomy and possession of methamphetamine, according to the release.

The release says Knight’s residence was searched in August 2020 and June 2021 in accordance with his conditions of parole. On each occasion, several electronic devices were analyzed by an agent of the Secret Service. More than 30 videos on Knight’s devices depicted sexual assault of minors.

Knight’s sentencing is set for July 19, 2022 and he faces a sentence of up to 865 years to life.