BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of murder in a 2006 shooting in south Bakersfield will return to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible for resentencing under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.

Johnte Devon Allen, 34, was previously denied a hearing by a Superior Court judge who found Allen, if not the actual killer, was a major participant in the death of Jesse Harkleroad, 21. An appellate court upheld the ruling after determining special circumstances the jury found true made Allen ineligible for resentencing.

But a state Supreme Court ruling changed that. In People vs. Strong, the court found special circumstance findings — which include murder for financial gain, lying in wait and multiple murders — don’t bar a defendant from a hearing.

Changes to the felony-murder rule that took effect in 2019 require a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony, such as robbery or burglary, that resulted in death. The law is retroactive and dozens of cases have been sent back to Kern County.

Just after midnight on Oct. 19, 2006, Allen and co-defendant John Thomas Jr. approached a group of men playing poker in a south Bakersfield garage and demanded the keys to their vehicles, according to court documents. After getting a wallet and the keys to a red pickup, they opened fire. Harkleroad was killed and three others wounded.

Both men were convicted of murder and other offenses and sentenced to life without parole.

In his petition for resentencing, Allen argues he “was not the actual killer, did not act with an intent to kill, and was not a major participant in the underlying felony or did not act with reckless indifference to human life in the course of the crime.”

A hearing on the matter will likely be scheduled in Superior Court in the coming months. Thomas, 34, continues to serve life without parole.