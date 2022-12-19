BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted three years ago of the 1979 murder of a Bakersfield waitress, Prentice Foreman is continuing to proclaim his innocence and has asked an attorney be appointed to investigate the possibility of further DNA testing.

If the request is granted, a judge will appoint an attorney to look into the matter. The attorney would then assist Foreman if it’s found a motion seeking more DNA testing is appropriate.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the request for an attorney, whether granted or not, does not impact Foreman’s conviction or the prison term he’s serving at Salinas Valley State Prison. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 5.

Foreman, 65, is serving 25 years to life for killing Dawn Koons, whose body was found in January 1979 naked in her bathtub, her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head. A pathologist testified at trial Koons, 18, could have been smothered or strangled.

Foreman wasn’t charged until 2017, when semen taken from the crime scene was retested and returned a hit matching his DNA profile.

Prentice Foreman, file image

On Monday, Kinzel said the process Foreman used in filing the motion “was generally designed to assist those who were convicted in cases in which DNA evidence may have been available, but was not tested, and for which DNA testing might yield results that could establish favorable results for the defendant.”

But Kinzel noted Foreman’s case included DNA testing “and extensive testimony regarding the results.” He said that could impact whether a motion for more testing, if filed, is granted.

It appears likely an attorney will be appointed to Foreman. All that’s required is for the convicted person to send a written request to the court that includes the following: a statement saying they didn’t commit the crime; an explanation of how DNA testing is relevant to their claim of innocence; and whether the court previously assigned an attorney for that purpose.

Dawn Koons

“If those elements are met and an attorney has not previously been appointed to represent Foreman, the court must appoint an attorney to represent Foreman in the investigation into the issue,” Kinzel said.

Foreman lived in the same apartment complex as Koons on South Real Road and was among those initially questioned. After his arrest in 2017, Foreman at first denied knowing Koons. He later claimed he and Koons had consensual sex. He denied killing her.

An ex-boyfriend of Koons was a suspect at one point, but prosecutors said only Foreman’s DNA was found at the crime scene. An appellate court earlier this year upheld Foreman’s conviction, finding none of the evidence excluded at trial established the ex as the murderer.