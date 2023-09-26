BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old man who pleaded no contest to contacting a minor for a sex act has been sentenced to a year in jail and must register as a sex offender, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Eli Robert Wilson was also sentenced to two years’ probation, DA’s spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said in an email.

During that time, he must report to his probation officer monthly, provide all computer, email and internet passwords and usernames, complete a sex offender management program, submit to voluntary searches by law enforcement and not associate with minors or go to places where minors gather unless approved by probation and in the presence of “a responsible adult,” Gonzaga said.

Wilson was among 23 people arrested in Kern County from Aug. 9 to 12 as part of “Operation Bad Barbie,” which focused on child exploitation and human trafficking. He pleaded no contest last month and another felony charge was dismissed.