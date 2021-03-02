Man convicted in death of teen beaten and buried in hole he helped dig to have hearing on possible resentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man serving life without parole for his involvement in the 1995 killing of a teenager who was beaten and buried in a pit he helped dig will have a hearing on whether his murder conviction should be vacated.

The 5th District Court of Appeal on Tuesday overturned a ruling by a Bakersfield judge who in 2019 dismissed Robert Lee Santos Jr.’s resentencing petition on the grounds that changes made to the state’s felony murder rule that resulted in the petition were unconstitutional.

Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony such as robbery or burglary that resulted in the death of another person.

SB 1437, which became law in 2019 and applies retroactively, now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or other serious offenses.

Santos, now 47, had told authorities he didn’t commit the killing, and that a co-defendant fatally beat the teen with a tire iron while he sat in a car, according to an Associated Press article.

A number of judges have found SB 1437 unconstitutional because it effectively changed Proposition 7 — adopted by voters during a statewide general election in 1978 — which increased the prison terms for first- and second-degree murder and established the felony murder rule.

The appellate court in Fresno has rejected that argument. It found SB 1437 doesn’t change the sentence for murder chosen by voters in Prop 7, but restricts it to those who actually killed or intended to kill.

“While the class of individuals standing convicted of murder may be reduced in light of Senate Bill No. 1437’s changes to the felony-murder rule and the natural and probable consequences doctrine, the legislation does not change or take away from the sentences those convicted of murder are subject to, which is the mandate of Proposition 7,” the court has said.

The appellate court has ordered Santos’ petition for resentencing to be heard in Kern. A date for the hearing had not been set.

Santos was 21 when he and Michael Todd, then 15, taunted 16-year-old Jason Corbin about digging his own grave, the AP reported. The three were digging in a field to recover a gun Santos had buried.

Corbin laughed along with the other two, according to reports. His body was found two days later, on June 15, 1995, and an autopsy showed he died from a skull fracture and had been beaten on his head, face and upper body, according to the AP.

Two 15-year-old girls who knew the defendants and had been told to stand near Corbin’s vehicle parked nearby told investigators they heard Santos and Todd taunt Corbin as they beat him, the AP said. They also said they heard Corbin moaning, then the moaning eventually stop.

Santos claimed he sat in a car while Todd beat Santos with a tire iron, according to the AP.

Todd told investigators he had stopped taking medicine for paranoid schizophrenia and manic depression and had heard voices telling him to kill Corbin, the AP reported.