BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office has announced a second conviction against a man found guilty in two different cases in less than a month.

Jacob Leighty was convicted of attempted robbery and assault with a gun on Tuesday, just weeks after being found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter. He faces up to 29 years in prison, according to a news release from prosecutors.

The incident resulting in his most recent conviction began when Tehachapi police responded to reports of a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 800 block of Oakwood Street in on Dec. 30. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a pool of blood and a blood trail leading away from the crime scene, according to the release.

Shortly after, officers located the victim at a hospital who was receiving medical treatment for a single gunshot wound to the leg, which caused bone fractures and injuries to an artery, the release said.

The victim told officials that Leighty approached him at his home and demanded money. When he refused, Leighty pulled out a revolver and shot the victim once in the leg and fled the scene, according to the D.A.’s office.

Leighty was arrested weeks later by Bakersfield police for a separate, unrelated offense and was found in possession of the same revolver used in the Tehachapi shooting.

On Aug. 28, Leighty was found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing great bodily injury.

His sentencing for the Tehachapi shooting is scheduled for Oct. 10.